Assam: Man’s Body Recovered from Flood Water in Nalbari

A man who went missing on Monday while selling vegetables was found dead on Tuesday in a stream near Tihu in Assam's Nalbari district.
The deceased has been identified as Prabhat Thakuria, a resident of Makrapara.
According to sources, Thakuria was swept away by the water of the Morapagladia River, which had flooded the entire area due to heavy rainfall.
The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the administration launched a search operation on Monday, but could not find any trace of him. The SDRF resumed the search on Tuesday and recovered Thakuria’s body from the stream. The body was later sent to Nalbari’s Shaheed Mukunda Kakati Civil Hospital for postmortem.
Thakuria’s death has shocked the locals, who expressed their grief and sympathy for his family.
The flood situation in Nalbari district remains grim, as several rivers are flowing above the danger level. Many villages and roads have been submerged, affecting the lives and livelihoods of the people.
The district administration has set up relief camps and distributed essential items to the affected people.