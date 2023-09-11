Assam: Man's Residence Forcefully Demolished In Baksa

In an incident that unfolded at Salbari in Assam’s Baksa, the residence of a man was forcefully demolished by two individuals on Monday.
The residence of Kishore Das in Kuthurijhar village was forcefully demolished by two individuals, identified as Sachin Gayari and Pullen Gayari.
According to sources, the two accused brazenly dismantled the house, pilfering valuable materials such as tin sheets and wood.
Kishore Das has taken legal action by filing a First Information Report (FIR) against a total of seven individuals implicated in the incident.
This incident has highlighted the need for swift and decisive measures to address such acts of property destruction and theft. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.