Assam: Manufacturing Firm's Operation Causes Fire in West Karbi Anglong Village

A mechanical malfunction resulted in the ignition, causing a segment of the equipment to be consumed by the flames.
In an incident that took place during the early hours of Sunday, the Hawaipur village in the West Karbi Anglong district was engulfed in flames as a fire erupted during operations carried out by a manufacturing firm.

According to sources, the incident occurred during the preparation of a crucial mixture required for road construction, as part of the Kheroni- Lamsakhang link road project which was being carried out by NK Company.

A mechanical malfunction resulted in the ignition, causing a segment of the equipment to be consumed by the flames.

Swift response from the fire brigade was taken by the authorities to control the blaze and prevent it from further escalation. The incident serves as a reminder of the inherent risks in construction endeavors.

