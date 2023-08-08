Tragedy Averted as Fire at Dhekiajuli Fuel Depot Tamed Successfully

A major tragedy was averted after a fire broke out at a fuel depot at Dhekiajuli in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Tuesday afternoon.
Sources said that blaze broke out while an oil tanker was unloading fuel at the depot, substantially charring the vehicle and prompting emergency safety measures.
The tanker was completely in flames and the timely intervention of locals helped tame the raging fire.
The incident was reported at Dey's Service Station located at Alisinga area in Dhekiajuli.
It is suspected that the unprecedented fire broke out due to a short circuit during the unloading process.
Fortunately, no injury or casualty was reported during the incident. Fire tenders reached the scene soon after and were able to douse the fire before it could further spread.
It was potentially a narrow escape for the employees as well as customers present there as this fire incident could have taken a catastrophic turn – it being occurring at a fuel depot.
Recently, a massive fire broke out in the Gauripur market of Assam's Dhubri, resulting in the complete gutting of seven cloth shops and destroying assets worth over Rs 80 lakh.
The fire was suspected to have been caused by a short circuit. The incident prompted a swift response from the local community and the fire brigade, who worked together to douse the flames.
Despite the efforts, the blaze caused significant damage to the market area.