Assam Marks Saraswati Puja Today

Today, Saraswati Puja is being celebrated across Assam with deep devotion to Goddess Saraswati, the revered deity of knowledge, learning, music and the arts.

From early morning, homes, educational institutions and cultural centres across the state have come alive with prayers, creating a festive and spiritual atmosphere.

The festival is observed every year on the Shukla Panchami of the Hindu month of Magh and holds special significance for students, teachers and academic communities. It is believed that worshipping Goddess Saraswati on this auspicious day helps students gain wisdom, clarity of thought and success in education and creative pursuits.

In Guwahati, schools, colleges and universities have organised special prayer ceremonies, with students donning traditional attire and actively taking part in the rituals. The sound of Vedic chants and devotional songs can be heard across campuses, while offerings of flowers, incense and lamps add to the sacred ambience.

Similar scenes are being witnessed in educational institutions and organisations across Assam, where a calm and devotional environment prevails throughout the day.

