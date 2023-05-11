Assam: Married Woman Dies Mysteriously In Gohpur

In an incident that took place during the wee hours of Thursday, a woman was mysteriously found dead at Gohpur in Assam’s Sonitpur district.
The deceased has been identified as Urmila Saikia.
The police have detained her husband named, Kushal Saikia, in relation to the case.
A case has been registered at Gohpur police station, The family members of the deceased are suspecting that Urmila was murdered by her husband.
According to sources, Kushal Saikia was produced before the court by the Hawajan police, and the investigation is continuing after he was remanded in police custody for three days.
The relatives of the deceased woman have staged a protest demanding a proper investigation into the incident and calling for strict punishment for the culprits.
Further, sources have revealed that Urmila was beaten to death with a ball stammer.
Earlier on April 6, a woman killed her husband with a sharp weapon at the residence in Assam’s Bajali.
According to sources, the incident occurred on the preceding night when the wife killed her husband, identified as Niranjan Bora, in rage over family dispute.
After committing the crime, the accused, identified as Junita Bora, along with her six-year-old daughter went to Bhawanipur Police Station today morning and surrendered before the police.
The police lodged an FIR in connection with the matter and arrived at the crime scene to initiate investigation into it.
Niranjan Bora was a resident of Golaghat and for the past ten years since their marriage, the duo had been living in their in-laws house in Bajali.