Assam: Massive Drug Bust In Sonapur

A huge cache of narcotic substances were recovered during a major drug bust in the Sonapur town of Assam’s Kamrup Metropolitan district on Tuesday night. Two persons were also arrested in the case.

The operation was conducted by Assam Police’s crime branch under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Bibekananda Das near Sonapur toll gate last night.

During routine stop and search operation, a truck bearing Manipur registration having numbers MN 01 9973 was intercepted. Upon further searching, massive quantities of illicit substances were recovered.

Police recovered a total of 4.6 lakhs Yaba tablets, 12 Kgs of Methamphetamine and 1.5 kgs of Heroin hidden inside a secret compartment between the driver's cabin and the goods carriage space of the truck.