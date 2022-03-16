Assam: Massive Drug Bust In Sonapur

A huge cache of narcotic substances were recovered during a major drug bust in the Sonapur town of Assam’s Kamrup Metropolitan district on Tuesday night. Two persons were also arrested in the case.
The operation was conducted by Assam Police’s crime branch under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Bibekananda Das near Sonapur toll gate last night.
During routine stop and search operation, a truck bearing Manipur registration having numbers MN 01 9973 was intercepted. Upon further searching, massive quantities of illicit substances were recovered.
Police recovered a total of 4.6 lakhs Yaba tablets, 12 Kgs of Methamphetamine and 1.5 kgs of Heroin hidden inside a secret compartment between the driver's cabin and the goods carriage space of the truck.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Khangembam Mangi Singh (43) of Chingtham village and Shagolsem Manglemjao Singh (32) of Sapamwere under Khongjom police station in the Thoubal district of Manipur. They were smuggling the drugs to Guwahati, informed police.
Officials further informed that the recovered drugs are believed to hold a worth of around Rs. 134 crores in the market.
Further legal actions have been initiated against the arrested smugglers, said officials.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted about the massive seizure. He wrote, “#AssamAgainstDrugs Another major success by @assampolice! In a major op led by Bibekananda Das, ADCP East & Nabajit Nath, OC Sonapur, 4.6 lakh Yaba tablets, 12 kg Metamphetamine and 1.5 kg Heroin have been seized. Two accused apprehended. Good work! Keep it up @GuwahatiPol.”