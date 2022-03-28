Assam: Massive Fire at Car Showroom in Tezpur

A massive fire erupts at a car showroom in Tezpur in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Sunday night.

The fire erupted at the Krishna Hyundai situated in the Nikamul Majgaon area.

Around 16 luxurious cars have been burnt to ashes due to the raging fire.

Along with this, many valuable items have also been burnt in the dousing flame.

According to reports, properties worth Rs 25 crores have been destroyed by the blazing inferno.

At least ten fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. The fire is currently under control.

However, the reason of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

