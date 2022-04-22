Officials Review Security Arrangements for Amarnath Yatra 2022

A high-level meeting of security officials was held in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday to review the security arrangements for this year's Amarnath Yatra.

According to police reports, a joint security review meeting was held at Manasbal in which discussions were held regarding overall security arrangements to be adopted for the upcoming Shri Amarnathji Yatra (SANJY) 2022.

The meeting was attended by DIG (central Kashmir) Sujit Kumar, Commander 3 sector Brigadier Atul Rajput and DIG CRPF Randeep K Rana.

Several other senior officers of police, Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were also present in the meeting.

A police spokesperson said, “A detailed security review of all locations enroute, including transit camps and base camps at Baltal and Domail, were taken. Senior officers also reviewed traffic management for smooth passage of yatra convoys and availability of parking places. Disaster management plan was also reviewed.”

All the officers were directed to maintain highest level of alertness and ensure proper access control at the transit and base camps.

