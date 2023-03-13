Assam: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Mayong

A massive fire broke out at Mayong on Monday.

According to sources, the fire destroyed four houses and properties worth lakhs of rupees.

The incident took place at the residence of Riasuddin which is situated at Kapoujari Village in Mayong.

Sources have revealed that the fire caused by an electrical short circuit.

The fire was extinguished by the local residents.

In a similar instance, a major fire broke out at the 9th floor of a newly constructed building at Dakhingaon locality in the city on Sunday night.

According to initial reports, electrical short-circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the fire.

As many as nine fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

The fire department said that around 40 labourers who were working at the building were evacuated from the building after the fire broke out.

No injuries were reported in the fire incident.

Sources informed that the under-constructed building is owned by All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal.