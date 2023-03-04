Assam: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Mukalmua

A massive fire broke out at Syed Ali Char in Mukalmua, in Assam's Nalbari that took down many properties in the area.

The incident took place after the midnight of Saturday at the Sunday market.

According to sources, three businesses were burnt down in the fire.

Besides, the residence of Ramazan Habib was also gutted down in the devastating outbreak of the fire.

Sources have revealed that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit.

The fire was later extinguished by the locals.

There were no reports of causality as all shops were closed at that hour. However, the fire caused damage of worth over Rs 6 lakh.

In a similar instance, on Thursday atleast six rented houses belonging to a woman were gutted down as fire broke out in Assam’s Tezpur.

According to sources, the incident was reported near Radio centre in Balichapori where the fire broke out at six rented houses belong to a woman, identified as Sulema Khatun.

In result of the fire incident, Khatun lost properties and several items worth lakhs.

The fire brigades reached the spot and were able to douse the fire.

Last week, a major fire broke out at Guwahati’s Hatigaon Chariali locality resulting in charring of as many as 127 residences.

The fire, which started from the house of Riju Ali, is suspected to be ignited by an electrical short circuit. However, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

As many as 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The firefighters struggled for more than three hours to douse the blaze.