Fire Guts Six Houses in Assam’s Tezpur

At least six rented houses belonging to a woman were gutted down as fire broke out in Assam’s Tezpur, as per reports emerged on Thursday.

According to sources, the incident was reported near Radio centre in Balichapori where the fire broke out at six rented houses belong to a woman, identified as Sulema Khatun.

In result of the fire incident, Khatun lost properties and several items worth lakhs.

So far, the result behind the cause of fire is not known.

The fire brigades reached the spot and were able to douse the fire.

Last week, a major fire broke out at Guwahati’s Hatigaon Chariali locality resulting in charring of as many as 127 residences.

The fire, which started from the house of Riju Ali, is suspected to be ignited by an electrical short circuit. However, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

As many as 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The firefighters struggled for more than three hours to douse the blaze.

It is to be noted that the city Guwahati has been witnessing several fire incidents in last couple of years.

A similar kind of devastating fire was last reported in Guwahati’s Fatasil Ambari locality last year in the month of December 2022.

The fire incident had completely gutted down houses of at least 150 families.

The blazing inferno is suspected to have been erupted after more than 15 cylinders exploded in a slum area behind the Kamakhya Ram Borooah College in Fatasil.

All arterial roads were blocked after the fire broke out.