Assam: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Goroimari

A devastating fire broke out at Pas Gumi village in Goroimari, Kamrup during the early hours of Saturday.

According to the sources, two houses of a man named Mahuruddin were destroyed in the massive fire outbreak.

The fire broke out when a battery exploded in a government solar power plant. Property worth Rs 5 lakh were burnt down in the incident destroying all the belongings, necessary documents and cash inside the house.

However, the fire was extinguished by the efforts of the locals.

In a similar instance, a fire broke out an apartment building in Guwahati’s Rajgarh area during the early hours of Friday.

As per initial reports, the fire broke out at Rajani Apartment by-lane number nine in the Rajgarh locality of Guwahati.

The flames emerged from the fourth floor of the residential complex, according to information received.

The reason behind the fire has not been established as of yet. Several fire tenders have been rushed to the scene and efforts are on to douse the fire.

Moreover, the extent of damage has not been estimated as of yet. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Earlier on February 23, a major fire in Guwahati’s Hatigaon locality left as many as 127 families in distraught and shattered, with many complaining that they suffered losses amounting to several lakhs.

Among the hardest hit victims of the fire were those who had lost important documents including bank passbooks, NRC certificates, insurance policies, voter cards, pan cards, and more.

Speaking to the Pratidin Time, a fire victim had said, “Everything is over, I couldn’t managed to save my important bank documents and other documents like passbooks, voter ID cards etc. I am a mason by profession.”

In a video, a small child was seen picking up his belongings from the house that was destroyed in the devastating fire.

It later emerged that out of the 127 families few were residing as tenants and were earning their livelihoods by working as roadside vendors and masons.