Assam: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Tinsukia, Several Houses Gutted

A devastating fire broke out in Tinsukia on Monday, leaving several rented houses reduced to ashes and triggering panic in the locality. The incident took place at Anand Nagar on Raja Ali Road, where flames rapidly spread through a cluster of residential units.

The situation worsened after multiple LPG cylinders exploded during the blaze, intensifying the fire and sending shockwaves across the neighbourhood. The loud explosions created widespread fear, prompting residents to flee to safer areas. Thick smoke engulfed the surroundings as the fire raged uncontrollably for some time.

Fire and emergency services rushed to the spot with multiple fire tenders and launched efforts to bring the flames under control. Firefighters battled the blaze for hours to prevent it from spreading further to nearby structures.

While the full extent of the damage is yet to be assessed, initial reports suggest that several families have suffered significant property loss. Fortunately, there were no immediate reports of casualties at the time of filing this report.

Authorities have initiated an inquiry to determine the exact cause of the fire. Further details regarding the damage and possible reasons behind the incident are awaited.