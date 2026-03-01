Assam: Massive Fire Destroys School In Rupahihat

A devastating fire broke out at Gyan Bikash Bidyapith Senior Secondary School in Assam Rupahihat, reducing the prominent private educational institution to ashes and causing damage to the building and property.

According to a source, the blaze reportedly started suddenly, catching staff and residents off guard. Within minutes, thick plumes of smoke and towering flames engulfed the school building, leaving little scope for immediate control. Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic as locals rushed to the spot in an attempt to salvage whatever they could from the rapidly spreading fire.

Gyan Bikash Bidyapith Senior Secondary School, widely regarded as Rupahihat’s only well-known private higher secondary institution, has been destroyed in the inferno. Furniture, academic records, electronic equipment, and other valuable assets were consumed by the flames.

Residents alleged that despite the severity of the situation, neither the fire brigade nor teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) had reached the site in the initial hours of the incident. As of the latest reports, the fire continued to rage, further intensifying concerns among locals.

“The entire school has been gutted. Everything is gone,” a resident said, expressing anguish over the scale of the destruction.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this stage. Authorities are expected to launch a detailed investigation to determine whether the blaze was triggered by an electrical short circuit or other factors.