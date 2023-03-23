Assam: Massive Fire Burns Down 12 Stores in Cachar

A major fire broke out at Bihara Bazar in Silchar’s Cachar on Thursday, burning down twelve business establishments.

According to sources, the incident took place during the afternoon. The fire broke out before the locals and businessmen could realize it.

The fire burnt down twelve shops. The locals made an attempt to extinguish the fire; however, the shops already were burning one after another. All the goods and groceries were destroyed in the fire.

The fire was later brought under control by firefighters. However, the cause of the major fire outbreak is yet to be known.

Earlier, on March 20, a massive fire broke out at a house in Mangaldai town under Assam’s Darrang district wherein a woman was grievously injured.

The blaze erupted at the house of one Pranab Das, located at Prafulla Nagar– a densely populated area in the town.

Sources said that the wife of Pranab Das sustained serious burn injuries after she tried to rescue the livestock that was leashed inside their cowshed.

The injured wife has been identified as Deepa Das.

Following the incident, fire tenders and local police reached the scene and were able to bring the unprecedented blaze under control.

Goods worth lakhs is suspected to have been destroyed in the fire, sources informed.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be established.