Assam: Massive Fire Engulfs 2 Houses in Doom Dooma, 1 Dead

One person has been dead in a devastating fire that erupted at Longsual in Doom Dooma in Assam’s Tinsukia district on late Wednesday night.

The fire had erupted at the residence of two persons identified as Rajkumar Prasad and Ganesh Prasad. Both the houses have been fully engulfed by the fire. Along with the houses, three shops have also been completely destroyed by the fire.

The fire is suspected to have erupted due to a short circuit.

An old woman died on the spot while trying to vacate the house after the fire erupted. The deceased has been identified as Anakya Devi.

Meanwhile, locals said that fire tenders arrived at the spot right after being informed about the incident.

One of the victim said, “When the fire erupted, we ran for our lives and tried to vacate our house from the back door. As it was completely dark, we didn’t realize that our grandmother could not come out with us. She was trapped inside and ultimately died.”

“We have lost everything in the fire. I had three shops and all the three have been completely devastated. I have lost properties worth Rs 40 lakhs due to the fire,” he said.

