Assam: Massive Fire Engulfs 9 Business Establishments In Jagiroad

As many as nine business establishments were entirely gutted in a massive fire that broke out on Wednesday at Jagiroad in Assam.

According to reports, the major fire broke out late last night in Jagiroad, which falls under the Morigaon district of Assam.

Moreover, at least three cylinder explosions were reported as a result of the fire. Fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot following the incident.

A total of six fire tenders were able to bring the flames under control after prolonged struggle, informed locals.

Meanwhile, officials at the scene informed that the source of the fire is still not clear.