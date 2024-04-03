Assam: Massive Fire Engulfs Commercial Establishment in Duliajan

In a late-night incident, a raging fire erupted at a commercial establishment located in the No. 1 Chalakataki area of Duliajan on Tuesday.
Swift action was taken by the fire brigade of Oil India Limited, which promptly arrived at the scene. The firefighters tirelessly battled the blaze, ultimately succeeding in extinguishing it after a prolonged effort.
However, the relief was short-lived as tragedy struck on the return journey of the fire brigade team. Their vehicle met with an accident, veering out of control and careening off the roadside. Reports indicate that three firefighters sustained injuries in the unfortunate incident.
While the flames have been subdued, local police have launched an investigation into the matter, aiming to uncover the exact circumstances leading to the devastating inferno.