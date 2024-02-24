Guwahati: Two Shops Gutted in Massive Fire at Noonmati

At least two business establishments were reduced to ashes in a massive fire that broke out in Guwahati’s Noonmati area on Saturday morning.
According to reports, the blaze reportedly erupted at one of the shops located near Lord Shiva Temple in the area. The cause of the fire is suspected to be due to a short circuit.
The huge fire quickly spread to other nearby business establishments destroying property worth lakhs, sources informed.
Following the incident, three fire tenders reached the scene and were able to douse the unprecedented fire.
Earlier yesterday, a major fire broke out in Guwahati's Beltola locality, completely gutting a house to the ground. It is learned that property worth lakhs was destroyed in the fire.
Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.