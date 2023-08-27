Assam

Assam: Massive Fire Engulfs Five Houses in Majuli

The fire broke out at the residences of four individuals at around 11 pm.
Assam: Massive fire engulfs five houses in Majuli
Assam: Massive fire engulfs five houses in MajuliRepresentative Image
Pratidin Time

A massive fire broke out at Puroni Chapori village in Majuli on Saturday night, gutting five houses and causing property damage worth lakhs of rupees.

The fire broke out at the residences of four individuals at around 11 pm.

The villagers tried to douse the flames with buckets of water and sand, but could not control the inferno.

The fire brigade arrived after an hour and managed to extinguish the fire. No casualties were reported in the incident. A fire official said that the fire was suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.

Assam: Massive fire engulfs five houses in Majuli
Assam: Massive Fire Guts Down Three Shops In Dhubri
Assam Fire Department

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/assam-massive-fire-engulfs-five-houses-in-majuli
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com