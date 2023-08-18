Assam: Massive Fire Guts Down Three Shops In Dhubri
A devastating fire engulfed a market in Assam’s Dhubri, resulting in the destruction of three business establishments on Friday.
According to sources, the blaze, which originated at the Super Store on RK Bose Road, quickly spread, causing extensive damage.
Property valued at approximately Rs 50 lakh was lost in the inferno.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation as authorities work to determine the source.
The incident underscores the importance of fire safety measures and vigilant precautionary measures in commercial areas to prevent such catastrophic events from occurring.
Earlier on July 27, a massive fire broke out in Assam's Golaghat town, resulting in the destruction of a courtyard shelter and a residence.
According to sources, the fire escalated when a cooking gas cylinder exploded, intensifying the blaze. Tragically, the house belonging to Vishnu Nayak was completely gutted in the inferno.
The cause of the fire was unknown at that moment. Local authorities and firefighters swiftly responded to the scene to control the flames and prevent further damage.