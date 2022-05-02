Assam: Massive Fire Engulfs House in Nagaon

A devastating fire erupted at Simaluguri in Nagaon district of Assam on Sunday evening.

The fire erupted at the house of a person identified as Abdul Mazid. The fire fully engulfed the entire house. Properties worth lakhs of rupees including important documents have been destroyed by the dousing flame.

However no injury or loss of life has been reported in the incident.

The fire was doused after tireless efforts by the local residents of the area. Though the fire tenders were informed, they could not reach Mazid’s house as there is no accessible road for vehicles to pass through.

Meanwhile, the reason for the eruption of the fire is not known yet.

