Assam: Massive Fire Erupts at Business Locality in Golaghat

A massive fire erupted near the Municipal market area of Assam’s Golaghat district on Friday evening.
According to sources, the fire broke out after a transformer exploded in the area. No injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident. Panic gripped the businessmen of the area after the massive fire erupted.
Meanwhile, fire fighting personnel and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel have reached the spot and the fire has been reportedly doused.
However, the exact reason that led to the transformer explosion has not been ascertained as of now.
On the other hand, the locals have alleged the late arrival of the fire fighting personnel. The locals has been traumatized as the fire erupted in the middle of a busy market area which was life-threatening.