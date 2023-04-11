Assam: Massive Fire Guts 7 Business Establishments in Mukalmua

A massive fire gutted as many as seven business establishments at Mukalmua in Nalbari district of Assam.

The fire was reported from a market area in Mukalmua’s Rampur on Monday night. As per locals of the area, the inferno is suspected to have erupted from a hotel named ‘Bhaiti Cabin’.

According to locals of Rampur, properties worth crores of rupees were devastated in the fire. They also said that at least 7 business establishments including a restaurant, pharmacies, a hardware shop, book stalls and stationary shops were gutted in the blazing inferno.

Meanwhile, the firefighting personnel and the police arrived at the spot after being informed about the incident. The fire is currently under control as of now.

Fortunately, no casualty or loss of lives has been reported in the incident.

Speaking about the incident, a local of Rampur said, “Around seven business establishments and shops were gutted in the massive fire. We suspect that the fire erupted due to a short circuit at a hotel named ‘Bhaiti Cabin’. It then spread to nearby shops gutting two pharmacies, a hardware shop, a book stall and a retail shop.”

“We then informed the police and the fire department about the incident. At least 6 fire tenders arrived shortly after this. They conducted rescue operations and managed to douse the fire after continuous efforts,” the local resident further said.

The locals also urged the authorities to establish a fire brigade station at the market area as the area is prone to frequent fire incidents.

On Sunday night, a massive fire gutted down property worth lakhs in Assam’s Barpeta. According to sources, the incident was reported in the Baghbar area in Barpeta where at least seven shops were gutted down to fire.

The fire broke out in front of Baghbar High School in Barpeta causing damage to property worth around Rs. 40 lakhs. It has come to the fore that a cylinder exploded at a tea shop which escalated the fire spread to other shops quickly. The fire brigades reached the spot and successfully doused the fire.