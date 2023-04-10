Massive Fire Guts Property worth Lakhs in Assam’s Barpeta

A massive fire gutted down property worth lakhs in Assam’s Barpeta on Sunday night.

According to sources, the incident was reported in Baghbar area in Barpeta where at least seven shops were gutted down to fire.

The fire broke out in front of Baghbar High School in Barpeta causing damage to property worth around Rs. 40 lakhs.

It has come to the fore that a cylinder exploded at a tea shop which escalated the fire spread to other shops quickly.

The fire brigades reached the spot and successfully doused of the fire.

Last month, a major fire broke out at the 9th floor of a newly constructed building at Dakhingaon locality in Guwahati.

According to reports, an electrical short-circuit was suspected to be the reason behind the fire.

As many as nine fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

The fire department said that around 40 laborers who were working at the building were evacuated from the building after the fire broke out.

No injuries were reported in the fire incident.

Sources had informed that the under-constructed building was owned by All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal.