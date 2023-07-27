Assam: Massive Fire Guts Courtyard Shelter, Residence In Golaghat

A massive fire broke out in Assam's Golaghat town, resulting in the destruction of a courtyard shelter and a residence on Thursday.
According to sources, the fire escalated when a cooking gas cylinder exploded, intensifying the blaze. Tragically, the house belonging to Vishnu Nayak was completely gutted in the inferno.
As of now, the cause of the fire remains unknown and is yet to be ascertained. Local authorities and firefighters swiftly responded to the scene to control the flames and prevent further damage.
The incident has left the community in shock, and investigations are underway to determine the origin of the fire.
Earlier on July 21, a massive fire erupted at Nazira in Assam’s Sivasagar district causing widespread panic and fear among the residents.
According to sources, the incident took place at the SK Petro Services Private Limited in Geleki.
Promptly acting upon the incident, the police and the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) fire brigade reached the spot to battle the flames.