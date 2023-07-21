BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Assam’s Nazira

A massive fire erupted at Nazira in Assam’s Sivasagar district on Friday causing widespread panic and fear among the residents.
According to sources, the incident took place at the SK Petro Services Private Limited in Geleki.
As of now the cause of the fire remains unknown and is yet to be determined.
Promptly acting upon the incident, the police and the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) fire brigade reached the spot to battle the flames.
Authorities are working tirelessly to control the situation and prevent further escalation. The incident has put the entire area on high alert as everyone anxiously awaits updates on the situation's progress and the extent of the damage caused.