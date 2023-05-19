Assam: Massive Fire Guts Down Homes & Property In Nagaon

In a devastating incident that took place on Friday, a massive fire broke out in Assam’s Nagaon district leaving a house in ruins.
The incident took place in Raha’s Magurgaon at a man named Habibur Rahman’s residence.
The fire is suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit that gutted down the houses of Habibur’s two sons.
The incident resulted in the loss of property worth over Rs 4 lakh.
Fortunately, no causalities of life were reported in the incident.
Earlier on May 17, a massive fire engulfed at least 13 business establishments at a marketplace in Titabor under Assam’s Jorhat district.
The fire incident was reported at Bandor Solia area in Titabor at around 10 pm when the business establishments including cloth shops, hotels among others were completely reduced to ashes, sources informed.
One of the locals said, “At least 13-14 shops have been engulfed in the fire that took place yesterday night at around 10 pm. The business establishments that were engulfed in the fire included cloth shops, hotels and many more.”