Massive Fire Engulfs 13 Shops in Assam’s Titabor

A massive fire engulfed at least 13 business establishments at a marketplace in Titabor under Assam’s Jorhat district on Tuesday night.
The fire incident was reported at Bandor Solia area in Titabor at around 10 pm when the business establishments including cloth shops, hotels among others were completely reduced to ashes, sources informed.
It is established that items worth over lakhs were destroyed in the fire. The reason behind the cause of the fire is not yet ascertained.
One of the locals said, “At least 13-14 shops have been engulfed in the fire that took place yesterday night at around 10 pm. The business establishments that were engulfed in the fire included cloth shops, hotels and many more.”
On May 15, at least 16 shops were reduced to ashes after a major fire broke at a market area at Sonai Tehsil in Assam’s Cachar district. The incident was reported from Swadhin Bazar.
Goods worth lakhs were destroyed in the unprecedented fire, sources informed, adding that most of them were grocery and vegetable shops.
It was suspected that the massive inferno was a result of an arson attack carried out by unidentified miscreants, sources said.
Fire tenders reached the spot soon after and were able to douse the flames that spread to several shops in a matter of minutes.