Assam: 2 Dead, 1 Injured In Digboi Road Accident

Two persons were killed and another was grievously injured in a tragic road accident that occurred in Assam’s Tinsukia district in the wee hours of Saturday.

The mishap occurred when their speeding Swift vehicle collided with a stationary truck parked on the side of the road in Digboi.

The deceased have been identified as Jadumoni Sensowa and Debraj Sonowal.

On the other hand, the injured person, identified as Debasish Pasoni, was admitted to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

On Thursday, six people were killed and four others were injured in separate road accidents that occurred in Nalbari district amid Raas festivities.