Assam: Massive Inferno at Moirabari Market Guts Properties Worth Lakhs

Just days before Eid celebrations, a massive fire erupted in the Moirabari market in Assam's Morigaon district, reports said on Monday.
As per reports, a building situated near an ATM suddenly caught a massive inferno this afternoon, resulting in turmoil at the Moirabari market.
On the other hand, it is suspected that the fire erupted after a short circuit in the BSNL mobile tower atop a building of the market, reports said.
Several shops in the area were doused in the massive inferno further destroying properties worth lakhs of rupees.
Right after the incident, fire-fighting personnel rushed to the spot and conducted rescue operations. The inferno is currently under control, sources added.