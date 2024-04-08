Assam

Assam: Massive Inferno at Moirabari Market Guts Properties Worth Lakhs

As per reports, a building situated near an SBI ATM suddenly caught a massive inferno this afternoon, resulting in turmoil at the Moirabari market.
Just days before Eid celebrations, a massive fire erupted in the Moirabari market in Assam's Morigaon district, reports said on Monday.

On the other hand, it is suspected that the fire erupted after a short circuit in the BSNL mobile tower atop a building of the market, reports said.

Several shops in the area were doused in the massive inferno further destroying properties worth lakhs of rupees.

Right after the incident, fire-fighting personnel rushed to the spot and conducted rescue operations. The inferno is currently under control, sources added.

