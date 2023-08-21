Assam: Massive Landslide Ravages Silchar-Haflong National Highway

A catastrophic landslide struck the Silchar-Haflong national highway in Assam, with the incident taking place in Bandarkhal during the early hours of Monday.
The forceful flow of muddy water cascading down the hill wreaked havoc on the road.
The transportation network has been effectively halted as a result. Responding with utmost urgency, local authorities have initiated efforts to clear the debris and restore the route, akin to a wartime operation.
The landslide has prompted a pressing need for quick action to ensure the resumption of vital transportation connections.
Earlier on July 4, two people reportedly died after a massive rock smashed a car as a result of a landslide in Nagaland.
As per sources, three persons were seriously injured in the incident.
The tragic incident occurred at National Highway 29 in Dimapur’s Chumoukedima district. The vehicle with passengers was on its way to Kohima.
The landslide is suspected to have occurred due to incessant rainfall. The visuals of the horrific incident were captured on a dashboard in the camera of a car waiting behind.