Assam: Massive Protest Erupts in Silchar against Parimal Suklabaidya

Locals of Silchar in Assam’s Cachar held massive protests against MLA Parimal Suklabaidya on Saturday following the death of a biker after being run over by a vehicle in the convoy of the minister.

The incident took place on Friday at Dhumkur locality in Kalain when Parimal Suklabaidya’s convoy was on its way to Guwahati.

According to sources, the protestors alleged that the minister did not feel the need to contact the helpless family despite knowing that the youth was killed by his convoy vehicle.

Therefore, the protestors said that they will continue to block the road with the body until the minister arrives. However, the police arrived at the spot and managed to disburse the protestors.

It may be mentioned that, the deceased biker was on his way to fetch Iftar items. But before returning home with the items, he was hit by the speeding vehicle.

In another road mishap, a father-son duo was killed in a major road accident in Assam’s Gogamukh on Friday morning.

The duo was travelling in a car which collided head-on with a night-super bus at Chauldhowa Bali village in the Gogamukh subdivision of Assam’s Dhemaji district. Both of them were killed on the spot as a result of the accident.

A reliable source informed that the passenger bus was traveling from Guwahati to Dhemaji when it collided head on with a Tata Nexon car causing the accident.

Later on, officials arrived at the spot and retrieved the bodies. The deceased were identified as Senim Ali (father) and Imam Ali (son).