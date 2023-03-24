Biker Dies After Two-Wheeler Hits Assam Minister’s Convoy Vehicle in Cachar

A biker died after being run over by a vehicle in the convoy of Assam minister Parimal Suklabaidya in Cachar district on Friday evening.

The incident was reported at Dhumkur locality in Kalain, also known as the Gateway to Barak Valley.

The deceased has been identified as Shafiul Islam.

According to initial reports, the minister's convoy was on its way to Guwahati.

Earlier in the morning hours, a father-son duo was killed in a major road accident in Assam’s Gogamukh.

The duo was travelling in a car which collided head-on with a night-super bus at Chauldhowa Bali village in the Gogamukh subdivision of Assam’s Dhemaji district. Both of them were killed on the spot as a result of the accident.

A reliable source informed that the passenger bus was traveling from Guwahati to Dhemaji when it collided head on with a Tata Nexon car causing the accident.

Later on, officials arrived at the spot and retrieved the bodies. The deceased were identified as Senim Ali (father) and Imam Ali (son).

While, the car bearing registration numbers AS 07 V 6761 was mangled, the bus also received major damages.