Assam: Massive Road Accident At Jakhalabandha, 7 Feared Dead

Independence Day celebrations turned sour in Assam after at least two people were killed on the spot in a major road mishap at Jakhalabandha on Monday.

According to reports, the incident took place at Rangaloo near Jakhalabandha. A speeding four-wheeler rammed into a stationary tanker causing the accident.

The vehicle, a Swift Dzire was travelling from Kaziranga and was headed towards Sipajhar. A total of seven passengers including the driver were in it when the accident took place.

Locals said that the impact of the accident was so strong that the vehicle went under the tanker.

The passengers are suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol while driving the vehicle.

While police are yet to arrive at the spot, all of them are feared to be dead in the accident.

Further details awaited.