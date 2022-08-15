Karnataka: 3 Held For Vandalising I-Day Banners Put Up By Congress

Police in Karnataka apprehended as many as three people on Monday for allegedly vandalizing flex boards featuring images of freedom fighters put up on the occasion of 75 years of Independence Day.
Acting on a case filed at the Halasuru Gate police station in Bangalore, officials arrested the three persons, reported ANI.
According to officials, a complaint had been registered on August 14 under the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act, 1971, and under section 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for outraging religious feelings.
They said that the case was filed over the vandalism of a flex board image of Tipu Sultan put up at Nripatunga Road in Hudson Circle installed as part of the Congress ‘Freedom Walk’ program on August 15.
The complaint was filed by the functionary of Congress party’s Rajajinagar unit, Manjunath, officials informed.
Meanwhile, among those arrested was Puneeth Kerehalli, president of an organization named Rastra Rakshana Pade
Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar visited the site of the incident and said, “Someone is trying to create disturbance in the state. They are not able to digest Congress' 'Freedom March'”.
Moreover, the state Congress also objected the dropping of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s image from the government advertisements.
State chief Shivakumar demanded an apology from the Karnataka government on Sunday for ignoring the former Prime Minister in their advertisements for the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. He also demanded that CM Basavaraj Bommai should apologize.
Moreover, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah said, “Insulting freedom fighter Jawaharlal Nehru in an advertisement made from common people's taxes is intolerable. The Chief Minister should apologize to the people of the state for insulting Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.”