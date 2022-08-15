Karnataka: 3 Held For Vandalising I-Day Banners Put Up By Congress

Police in Karnataka apprehended as many as three people on Monday for allegedly vandalizing flex boards featuring images of freedom fighters put up on the occasion of 75 years of Independence Day.

Acting on a case filed at the Halasuru Gate police station in Bangalore, officials arrested the three persons, reported ANI.

According to officials, a complaint had been registered on August 14 under the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act, 1971, and under section 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for outraging religious feelings.

They said that the case was filed over the vandalism of a flex board image of Tipu Sultan put up at Nripatunga Road in Hudson Circle installed as part of the Congress ‘Freedom Walk’ program on August 15.

The complaint was filed by the functionary of Congress party’s Rajajinagar unit, Manjunath, officials informed.