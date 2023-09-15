Assam: Massive Scam Uncovered at Darrang DC Office; Contractor Named

A massive scam has come to light at the District Commissioner’s (DC) office in Darrang, reports said on Friday.
The scam has been unearthed at the Disaster Management department of the DC office. As per allegations, crores of rupees have been embezzled by a contractor who has been identified as Nibaron Bora.
According to reports, a company named MD Enterprise which belongs to Nibaron Bora receives tender for the Disaster Management department of the DC office. Reports have surfaced that the company is involved in embezzling a huge amount of money through two bank accounts.
Reportedly, employees of the DC office are suspected to have involved in the scam.
As per sources, Mallika Barman and Deepak Baruah are the proprietors of the MD enterprise which is under Nibaron Bora. The company has submitted enough documents to proof that it is legal.
However, another enterprise named NB enterprise is also under Bora’s tutelage but there are no relevant documents in its name. Questions have been raised on how the enterprise was establish without prior document verification.
Meanwhile, in regard to this, a complaint was filed at the Darrang Police Station, but the Superintendent of Police (SP) denied taking any legal action as the case belonged to the DC’s office.