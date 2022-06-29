Assam: Massive Tree Falls On NH-37 In Kaliabor, Blocks Traffic

The movement of vehicles on national highway number 37 in Assam’s Nagaon district was blocked after a huge tree fell on the highway on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Burapahar in Kaliabor in the Nagaon district of Assam. Due to incessant rains in the region, the tree was uprooted and it fell on the highway.

Several vehicles were left stranded after the road got cut off by the tree. A long line of vehicles could be seen waiting for movement to be restored.

The driver of a freight vehicle waiting in the line said, “We are waiting here since morning. We came up to this point to find the road had been blocked off.”