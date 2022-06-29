Rebel Eknath Shinde Camp Visit Kamakhya Temple, To Head Back Today

The rebel camp of Shiv Sena MLAs led by leader Eknath Shinde visited the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati on Wednesday to take blessings.
This comes after reports surfaced of the rebel Maharashtra legislators of the Shinde camp residing in Guwahati, returning to Maharashtra today.
Reports also stated that a chartered flight has been arranged to fly the Shinde led camp back. They will reportedly head to Goa today.
Meanwhile, two chartered buses bearing registration numbers AS 01 NC 3362 and AS 01NC 3361 were arranged to ferry them back.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sushanta Borgohain accompanied Shinde to the temple on their visit.
Further, the flight will head to Goa from Guwahati at 4 pm in the evening. In view of that, tight security arrangements have been made at the Guwahati airport.
In preparation for their arrival in Goa, as many as 71 rooms of the Taj Hotel have been booked for the Shide led camp.
Proceedings for the floor test will be initiated by tomorrow, according to reports.