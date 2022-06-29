Rebel Eknath Shinde Camp Visit Kamakhya Temple, To Head Back Today

The rebel camp of Shiv Sena MLAs led by leader Eknath Shinde visited the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati on Wednesday to take blessings.

This comes after reports surfaced of the rebel Maharashtra legislators of the Shinde camp residing in Guwahati, returning to Maharashtra today.

Reports also stated that a chartered flight has been arranged to fly the Shinde led camp back. They will reportedly head to Goa today.

Meanwhile, two chartered buses bearing registration numbers AS 01 NC 3362 and AS 01NC 3361 were arranged to ferry them back.