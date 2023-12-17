Assam: MBBS Seats Rose From 200 To 1,200, Says CM Sarma
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, revealed on December 17 that the quantity of MBBS seats in Assam has surged from 200 to 1200. This declaration took place during the inauguration of the Bongshar mini stadium and the recognition of outstanding students in Kamrup. Sarma emphasized the significance of optimism and warned about the harmful effects of pessimism on advancement. He underscored the importance of upholding a positive outlook, asserting, Pessimism and negativity are our greatest adversaries.
The Chief Minister credited the country's advancement to the Prime Minister's positive outlook, stating, Today, the nation is progressing because our Prime Minister is hopeful. Sarma further exemplified the influential nature of optimism by highlighting significant developments in the healthcare sector in Assam. In the past, Assam had 200 MBBS seats; now, there are 1200, he explained.
Sarma encouraged the audience to acknowledge that the world is not a hopeless place, emphasizing that the current global situation is influenced by the actions of a select few. Using examples of prominent personalities, he highlighted, If Einstein had been disheartened, the world would have missed out on the marvels of science. If Sachin Tendulkar had been discouraged, people would not have experienced the greatness of cricket. If Narendra Modi had been disheartened, people would not have witnessed the transformation in India.
The Chief Minister declared that despair is our adversary and hope is our ally. He urged the citizens to adopt a positive outlook, emphasizing its importance in advancing progress and growth.
During his speech, CM Sarma expressed his sincere gratitude for the significant influence his constituency, Jalukbari, has had on his life. The Chief Minister conveyed his personal attachment and the strong bond he has developed with the area over the years.
"Jalukbari has been more than just a constituency to me; it has been an integral part of my life's journey. Today, I feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude for having had the privilege to listen to the joys and sorrows of every individual in this remarkable constituency," said Chief Minister Sarma.
Emphasizing the strong connection with his students, he conveyed, Even though some of you may have become parents, to me, every student is, and will always be, like my own child. Just as parents take pride in their child's achievements, the progress and successes of each student in Jalukbari fill me with personal pride.