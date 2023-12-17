Assam: MBBS Seats Rose From 200 To 1,200, Says CM Sarma

Sarma encouraged the audience to acknowledge that the world is not a hopeless place, emphasizing that the current global situation is influenced by the actions of a select few. Using examples of prominent personalities, he highlighted, If Einstein had been disheartened, the world would have missed out on the marvels of science. If Sachin Tendulkar had been discouraged, people would not have experienced the greatness of cricket. If Narendra Modi had been disheartened, people would not have witnessed the transformation in India.