Himanta Biswa Sarma Meets PM Modi in Delhi; Invites Him to Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday.
The Chief Minister took to platform X and said that he shared with him Assam's immense gratitude for his continuous guidance and leadership.
"I had the privilege to call upon Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji today. Shared Assam's immense gratitude for his continuous guidance & leadership and briefed him on the ongoing pro-people programs during our interaction," the post on X read.
Further, the Assam CM said that he invited PM Modi to Assam to inaugurate key projects of the state government including the foundation stone of the Kamakhya Corridor project, dedicate the grand statue of Bir Lachit in Jorhat and inaugurate the Tinsukia Medical College and lay the foundation of Sivasagar Medical College.
Himanta Biswa Sarma further wrote, "Furthermore, I took the opportunity to seek the Hon’ble PM’s counsel on organizing the Assam Business Summit in 2024. Our aim is to establish it as a platform to attract private investments and accelerate our economic growth."