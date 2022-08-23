Assam: Meat Seller Attacks Customer With Machete Over Rs 30

In a sensational incident, a man was grievously injured after being attacked with machete by a meat seller in Assam’s Biswanath district over a petty issue.

The victim has been identified as one Prashanta Boro.

Sources said that Boro and the meat seller had an argument over a mere Rs 30. Things got escalated quickly and at one point, the meat seller picked up his machete and attacked Boro, resulting in him getting critically injured.

The incident was reported from Rongamati village in the district.

Soon after, locals rushed the injured man to a nearby hospital for medical attention. He was later referred to Tezpur Medical College Hospital (TMCH) as his injuries were serious.

Later, Biswanath police reached the scene and arrested the accused meat seller, identified as Mani.