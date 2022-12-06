Assam to Lay Foundation Stone of 4 Medical Colleges Soon

Four more medical colleges will come up at Assam and the foundation stone will be laid this month. The aim of the state government is to achieve the goal of constructing 24 such colleges by 2026-27, that is by the time the term of the second BJP-led government ends.

If completed in three years as planned, the state will see the grand opening of five medical colleges, the highest in a year in Assam’s history. The foundation for a medical college hospital was laid in the newly created Tamulpur district in the Bodoland Territorial Region in lower Assam recently.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday laid the foundation for a 200-bed hospital and medical college in Bongaigaon built at an estimated cost of Rs 610 crore, while announcing a slew of development projects for the lower Assam district. Sarma will lay the foundation for another medical college hospital in central Assam’s Morigaon district on Thursday.