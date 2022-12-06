Northeast’s first drone delivery facility for health launched in Meghalaya

In a bid to boost healthcare facilities, Northeast India’s first drone delivery hub and network was launched in Meghalaya on Monday.

The facility is being launched in partnership with drone delivery start-up TechEagle.

The drone station was launched by Meghalaya minister James Sangma in the presence of a host of other ministers of the state at the Jengjal Sub-Divisional Hospital.

Taking to twitter, James Sangma said, “I am happy to have inaugurated the Drone Station at Jengjal Sub-Divisional Hospital today. With the aim of improving accessibility, the drones will help deliver medicines to all rural health facilities falling within a radius of 50 km.”