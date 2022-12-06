Northeast’s first drone delivery facility for health launched in Meghalaya

In a bid to boost healthcare facilities, Northeast India’s first drone delivery hub and network was launched in Meghalaya on Monday.
The facility is being launched in partnership with drone delivery start-up TechEagle.
The drone station was launched by Meghalaya minister James Sangma in the presence of a host of other ministers of the state at the Jengjal Sub-Divisional Hospital.
Taking to twitter, James Sangma said, “I am happy to have inaugurated the Drone Station at Jengjal Sub-Divisional Hospital today. With the aim of improving accessibility, the drones will help deliver medicines to all rural health facilities falling within a radius of 50 km.”
With this new initiative, vital supplies like drugs, diagnostic samples, vaccines, blood and blood components will be quickly and safely delivered to different regions of the state using a dedicated Drone Delivery Network.
Meanwhile, the first official drone flight took off from the Jengjal Sub Divisional Hospital and delivered medicines to Padeldoba PHC in less than 30 minutes which would have otherwise taken 2.5 hours by road.
The significant challenges in last-mile delivery call for an approach to revolutionize the conventional delivery system.
The solution provided by TechEagle overcomes the problem of lack of visibility, high delivery costs, outdated technology and inaccessibility through roads and railway networks.
Moreover, timely and efficient deliveries of medical supplies such as vaccines, medicines, diagnostic samples, blood units and others to and from the remote health facilities will be ensured.