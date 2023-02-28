Assam: School Principal Arrested in Connection to Student’s Suicide in Boko

The principal of a senior secondary school in Assam’s Kamrup district has been arrested on charges of physical and mental assault on a student.

The incident has been reported at the Kalatoli Kathmi Anchalik Senior Secondary School in Kamrup’s Boko.

The principal has been identified as Rafiqul Alam.

Reportedly, Alam has been arrested on the last day of his career as the principal of the school.

He has been arrested after the suicide of a girl student of the school came to the fore.

Reportedly, on January 7, the student identified as Helmina Begum embraced death after consuming poison. Post the incident, her mother lodged an FIR against the principal Rafiqul Alam alleging that the girl had been physically and mentally assaulted by him due to which he took this step.

On the other hand, allegations have also been leveled against four other including a woman.

The Boko Police has registered a case and launched detailed investigation into the incident.