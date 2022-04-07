Assam-Meghalaya Border Row: 2nd Phase Talks on June-July

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the second phase of talks to resolve the interstate border disputes between Assam and Meghalaya are expected to take place in June-July this year.

He further informed that during the second phase of border talks, the state governments of Assam and Meghalaya will be deliberate on the remaining six areas of difference.

The Assam and Meghalaya governments had signed an agreement to settle border disputes in six out of 12 areas of differences on March 29.

The chief minister stated that the second phase of border talks would be challenging as it would have areas like Langpih, Block 1 and 2.

“Out of the remaining six areas of differences that are to be discussed, deliberations on three to four areas would be challenging,” he said.

He, however, expressed confidence that the state governments of both the states would take forward the discussions into the second phase with the goodwill that has been developed.

“Since goodwill has been created between both the states, we are banking on that,” the chief minister added.

Meanwhile, reacting to the demands by the opposition parties in Assam to revisit the provisions of the border pact that was signed with Meghalaya, CM Sarma said that there are no plans to make revisions of the agreement.

“I told the Assembly that the land belongs to India. We signed an agreement. We should not re-open the issue,” he said.

“It’s a signed deal and the Survey of India has already started their work and will put up border pillars,” the chief minister added.

