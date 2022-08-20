Assam-Meghalaya Border Row: Second Phase of Talks on August 21

The second phase of border talks between Assam and Meghalaya will be held on Sunday (August 21) in Guwahati.

This was stated by Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Saturday.

The two northeastern states had signed a memorandum of understanding for ending the five-decade-old border dispute in six of the 12 disputed areas in New Delhi on March 29 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking to media persons, Tynsong said, “Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be meeting at Guwahati on Sunday to discuss setting up of regional committees to take forward the second phase of border talks for resolving the remaining six areas of difference,"

The border talks aims at resolving differences relating to six disputed areas along the border.

The six areas that were taken up for final settlement in March include Tarabari (4.69 sq km), Gizang (13.53 sq km), Hahim (3.51 sq km), Boklapara (1.57 sq km), Khanapara-Pilangkata (2.29 sq km) and Ratacherra (11.20 sq km).