Comedian Raju Srivastava Out Of Danger

India’s popular comedian Raju Srivastava was confirmed to be out of critical condition by his brother Deepu Srivastava on Saturday.

The comedian was on ventilator at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi after suffering a heart attack on August 10.

Earlier on August 18, his condition deteriorated and was on life support.

Brother Deepu shared a video message where he said Raju was still in hospital and responding to treatment.

The 58-year-old comedian was reportedly on a treadmill when he complained of chest pain and collapsed. He was taken to AIIMS by his trained where he was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) twice and revived.

Srivastava is one of the most well known and successful comedians in the country. He has been in the entertainment business since the late 1980s.

Currently, he is serving as the chairman of the Film Development Council of Uttar Pradesh.