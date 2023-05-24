Assam-Meghalaya Border Talks: Regional Committees Directed to Visit Disputed Areas

Meanwhile, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said that this is the beginning of the process to find a solution for the remaining six areas of differences.

"We had a fruitful discussion. We have asked regional committees to do fact-finding and start the same process as was done for the first phase of talks. We will consult with stakeholders and we hope to get reports very soon, some areas may take time and some will be faster. We hope we will be able to get the reports soon," he said.